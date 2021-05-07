Brokers Offer Predictions for Chiasma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chiasma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

CHMA opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. Chiasma has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18).

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chiasma by 264.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,240,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 575,343 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

