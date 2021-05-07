Analysts Offer Predictions for IMI plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for IMI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will earn $2.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.11.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IMIAY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $44.04 on Friday. IMI has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.35.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

