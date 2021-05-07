iRobot Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for iRobot in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.33. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for iRobot’s FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

IRBT has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.77. iRobot has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

In other iRobot news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,583,000 after acquiring an additional 304,592 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 864,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $37,795,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after buying an additional 48,279 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after buying an additional 47,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

