Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($3.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.06) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

FATE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $121.16.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,352,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,446,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 690,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

