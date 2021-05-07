CUTcoin (CUT) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $33.38 million and approximately $1,879.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 1,588,112.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00070934 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00074287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.65 or 0.00335190 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00054187 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000710 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 140,096,972 coins and its circulating supply is 136,096,972 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

