Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKH. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $68.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 16.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

