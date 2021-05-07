Tachyon Protocol Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0573 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.29 million and $497,597.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00085427 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

