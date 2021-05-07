Syscoin Market Cap Reaches $368.49 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Syscoin has a market cap of $368.49 million and approximately $64.74 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.93 or 0.00624493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 611,575,916 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

