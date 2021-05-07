Simple Software Solutions (SSS) One Day Volume Tops $1,420.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 192.6% against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $493,734.06 and $1,420.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00033128 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,786,244 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SSSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.