Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of -92.22 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

