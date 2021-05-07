Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Generac posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $9.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $10.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $13.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

GNRC stock opened at $318.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.13. Generac has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,365. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 1,020.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

