Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Cut to $91.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APPN. Truist upped their target price on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Appian stock opened at $98.93 on Friday. Appian has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.87 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.30.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 over the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after acquiring an additional 242,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,846,000 after purchasing an additional 169,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Appian by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,613 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter worth about $77,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,712,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

