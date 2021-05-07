Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Increased to $16.90 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.30 to $16.90 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.36% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.49.
FNKO opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.
In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Funko by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
