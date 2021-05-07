Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Increased to $16.90 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.30 to $16.90 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.49.

FNKO opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Funko by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

