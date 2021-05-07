Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $61.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RVLV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Shares of RVLV opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,211. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

