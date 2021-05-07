Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cerner in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.69. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cerner’s FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

CERN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. Cerner has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Insiders bought a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

