Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Raymond James

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $180.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Quidel in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

QDEL opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Quidel will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,270 shares of company stock worth $4,107,445. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

