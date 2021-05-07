Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Cut to $64.25 by Analysts at Zacks Investment Research

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price cut by Zacks Investment Research to $64.25 in a research report issued on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $64.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.89. Grubhub has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Grubhub’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Grubhub will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $408,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,041.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,333. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Grubhub by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Grubhub during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

