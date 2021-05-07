North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $9,864,000.

MDY opened at $499.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $271.91 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $486.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

