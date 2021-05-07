975 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in S&P Global by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $389.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.13 and its 200 day moving average is $340.46. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.08 and a twelve month high of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.