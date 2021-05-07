Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Sells 150 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $320.02 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $911.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

