Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $214.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $215.75. The stock has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

