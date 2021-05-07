Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Awilco Drilling Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs. Awilco Drilling PLC was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

