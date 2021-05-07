Meat-Tech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Meat-Tech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.77. 34,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 136,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10.

About Meat-Tech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC)

Meat-Tech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of proprietary three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering.

