Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Shares Up 3.9%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) shares were up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.