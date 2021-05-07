Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50-7.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.52. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 31.450-31.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,002.89.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,298.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,225.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,163.60. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $661.32 and a one year high of $1,339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.