Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:TECH opened at $410.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $444.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.
About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.
