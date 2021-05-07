Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $410.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $444.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.20.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

