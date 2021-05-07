Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Cardax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity.

