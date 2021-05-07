Raymond James Lowers Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $86.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

ENV has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.17 million. Analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Envestnet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.