Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AVXL stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.70.
In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
