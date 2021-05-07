Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVXL stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

