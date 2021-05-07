Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,305 shares during the period. NeoGenomics accounts for approximately 1.9% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $57,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,808,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $928,557,000 after acquiring an additional 861,490 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,304,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,411,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 747.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 296,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 261,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NEO opened at $42.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,401.53 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.05.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.