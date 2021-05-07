Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 21,820 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the period. AtriCure accounts for about 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.18% of AtriCure worth $35,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $8,850,540. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.