Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. On average, analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $481.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,741 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $84,454.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,974,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,119,235.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $84,084.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,026,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,989,720.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,191 shares of company stock worth $587,793. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

