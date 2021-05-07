FY2021 EPS Estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

KKR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

NYSE KKR opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $58.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.