Morgan Stanley Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $38.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AVTR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of AVTR opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 258.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,902.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $565,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,021,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,988 shares of company stock worth $4,175,506. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,155 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Avantor by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,955,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $10,556,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Avantor by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after buying an additional 626,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Avantor by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

