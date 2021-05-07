Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.25). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 98,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

