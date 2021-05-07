Cowen Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $333.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $347.00 to $333.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $300.40.

SEDG opened at $214.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.84. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $442,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

