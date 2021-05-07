Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

