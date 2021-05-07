Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 3,728 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LH. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

LH opened at $278.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $155.19 and a 1 year high of $278.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,399 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

