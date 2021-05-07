Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Takes $71,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,545 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,354,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

