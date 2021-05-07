Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Truist upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.29.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,246 shares of company stock worth $15,999,164. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,411.41 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $875.95 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,475.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,405.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 168.83, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

