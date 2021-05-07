Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 4,309 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRL opened at $336.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.39. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $144.33 and a one year high of $349.13. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.13.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,668 shares of company stock worth $33,324,838 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

