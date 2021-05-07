CDW Co. (CDW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

CDW has raised its dividend by 123.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $172.60 on Friday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $93.75 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

