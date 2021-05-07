Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 292 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 28,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 427.7% during the 1st quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 434,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,109,000 after buying an additional 352,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average is $74.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

