Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

NYSE HD opened at $337.58 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.20 and a 12 month high of $337.81. The stock has a market cap of $362.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

