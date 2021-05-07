Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 11,369 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 179.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,038,000 after buying an additional 129,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 680,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,818,000 after purchasing an additional 212,906 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $57,658,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $2,549,501. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.27 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 2.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

