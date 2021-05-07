Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 450 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in WestRock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in WestRock by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in WestRock by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

NYSE WRK opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

