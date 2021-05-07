Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 21,900 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 21,900 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $222,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,002 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $10,340.64.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 107,209 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,103,180.61.

On Friday, April 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 19,014 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $195,844.20.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $204,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $202,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $202,000.00.

PUCK stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 3.94% of Goal Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

