Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. Sells 3,763 Shares of Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $172,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $19,627,237.44.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $7,450,372.50.

On Monday, April 26th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $6,545,661.12.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 97,413 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,059,199.71.

On Monday, March 15th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 117,291 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $5,105,677.23.

On Thursday, February 11th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $4,267,381.24.

On Monday, February 8th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $14,053,971.96.

Shares of CWH opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

CWH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth $387,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 488.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

