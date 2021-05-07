Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Harmonic Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harmonic in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.32 per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $219,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,431 shares of company stock worth $2,628,313. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,471,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,894,000 after acquiring an additional 926,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,942,000 after buying an additional 829,503 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its stake in Harmonic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 9,692,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,631,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 270.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

