Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $130,920.00.

TOL stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,968,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,321 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in Toll Brothers by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 400,268 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,190.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 272,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $9,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

